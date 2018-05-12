Speech to Text for Protecting your eyes from the sun

can be dangerous to your eyes. storm team 10's brady harp spoke to an eye doctor and has more on how to protect your vision. many will be out enjoying the sunlight during the warmer months - but more sun could permanently damage eyes. dr. gary watts: "the things that we are most concerned about, there's short term complications something called photokeratitis. it's similar to ahving a sunburn in your eye. it leads to redness, watering, pain, and just generalized discomfort." experts say to always protect your eyes from the sun like you would your skin. sunglasses are more than a fashion statement - they help preserve your vision. watts: "the most important thing is going to be sun protection in the form of sunglasses and possibly a wide-brimmed hat. not all sunglasses are the same. the most important thing is uv protection. so with uv protection you should see a label on your sunglasses that says either uv 400 or 100% uv protection." doctors say even when the sun isn't shining - eyes need to be protected when going outdoors. watts: "sunglasses aren't just for the summer. they are year- round. they are important. that uv protection protects your eyes not just from a bright sunny day at the beach, but from believe it or not, snow and even water. pools can reflect that uv light." in terre haute - brady harp - storm team 10. indiana's department of education is offering the first ever