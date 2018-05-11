Speech to Text for HHS open house

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and improved learning facility. indiana state university held an open house today. it celebrated the newly renovated "health and human services building". the school houses academic programs like physical education, exercise science, and public health. the project cost was around 64 million dollars to complete. it's one of the biggest projects the school has ever done. organizers say with the upgrade... the school will be able to accommodate new technology and learning tools. [b11]health and human services open house-sot vo "so in this building we have brand new laboratories that focus on biomechanics, exercise physiology, anatomy. it's really hard to do those classes in places that were really not designed to do that work. ' the 64 million dollars the school received for this project will also pay for renovations to the arena building which is next door. phase 2 of this project is already underway. a wall in terre haute