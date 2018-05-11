Speech to Text for Shirts for Food program

do every day in clay county,indiana. news 10's kylee stewart tells us how one woman is using her hobby to help feed the kids.. the clay county youth food program is always in need of donations and volunteers.. that's why one woman decided to do both! keli mccoy works as a prosecutor in brazil, indiana. she sees kids in need every day. "every friday they would do the back pack program where they would go down and they'd get a bag of food, and there was a lot of them." the clay county youth food program works year round to feed hungry kids.. as brazil was just named one of the "poorest" cities in indiana.. "we realize that we have a cycle of generational poverty." back in april - mccoy decided to start making t-shirts for fun. she then had the idea to sell them - and donate the profits to the food program. her goal? "five hundred" laughs but today -- she presented the group with a check for over "fifteen hundred" dollars... "its fun to get so excited to get all of this money and stuff together and then just to give it to somebody else and see how it affects them." mccoy made more than two hundred shirts.. with top requests being "law enforcement" and "first responder" shirts! luckily -- she had some help in the process! "i was very honored that she asked me to help her. we have so much fun together anyway i knew it was going to be fun, and it was." the ymca hosts the food program out of their facility.. fry says the need in the community is serious.. "hungry ids aren't across the sea. they're in your back yard." she says it's taken a lot of faith to make this program happen. "god just continues to amaze us. whether it's the funding coming in, or we need thirty crackers, and there's thirty crackers delivered to us that day" the program is always looking for volunteers. they'll begin packing food for the summer on may 30th. for more information... visit our website at wthi tv dot com.. back to you!