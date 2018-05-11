Speech to Text for Request for garnishment for Shahadey

county school corporation employee. shahadey-main mon vo good evening and thanks for joining us. the u.s. district court in terre haute has filed new paperwork. it requests garnishment for money frank shahadey owes the vigo county school corporation. that means the school corporation can go after shahadey's property and earnings to recoup the money it lost. last year shahadey pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and theft. shahadey is a former vigo county sheriff's deputy and vigo county school corporation employee. his charges tie back to a kick back scheme that involved a tree trimming service. part of the judgement against him required he pay back a little over 80- thousand dollars in restitution to the corporation. shahadey still owes 79- thousand 500.