Speech to Text for Loogootee STEM program

when you're in high school, it may be hard to see how classes like geometry or, computer sciences will be related to your career field. but here at loogootee high school, students got a chance to take those skills and put them to work. these little robots may not look like much. but loogootee freshman shealyn arthur says there's more than meets the eye. "we use different sensors to detect where the intruder and at which point they'd be coming from. and then send it to the deter team to intercept it." using the skills taught in their stem classes, students like shealyn programmed these robots to detect, analyze and deter intruding robots. the program is presented by direct employers institute. the group works with employers to show what employees work with. "they bring in a project that they work on. they work with the teachers. they work with the students in class on a weekly basis during their class time. so it makes it a little more authentic." friday the employer was stimulus engineering of loogootee. the company provided real life senarios, and the students provided the skill to complete the tasks. "it was really interesting for me. because this is the type of field that i'm going to go into. the math or engineering field. so this was a great test out." "now organizers allowed elementary and middle school students to also attend today. they say this allows them to see what they have to look forward to. in loogootee, i'm gary brian news 10."