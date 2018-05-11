Clear

MVC Tourney impact

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

m-v-c outdoor track and field championships" this weekend! "the sycamores".. are of course hoping for a couple of wins "on their home track". we caught-up with them "as they got ready this week". "the event" is bringing-in a boost to the local economy.. as teams and families come to terre haute. but that isn't the only event "at i-s-u this weekend". ////// /////// " i think it's unique it's graduation weekend. a lot of our kids have said they have friends they're bringing to the track meet. because graduation is saturday, they need something to do sunday." ////// you can cheer-on the competitors "at the gibson track and field complex" on 1st street! events started today and continue through the weekend. we've linked you to the schedule "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com". a progress report .. "on a wall of art"
