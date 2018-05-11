Clear

Sheriff Shootout

enforcement officers! but they didn't "hit the rea park greens" just for fun.. this was all a part of the 27th annual "sheriff's shoot-out golf outing". the event raises money "for hamilton center's adolecent services". /////// [b14]sheriff shootout golf-sot //////// "mental health is a big thing. some have a real negative stigma towards mental health. so when people come to events like this and the whole focus is mental health. it makes everybody feel good." ///////// "if" you would like to learn more about "this event".. or, "the hamilton center" go to our website "at wthtiv-dot-com". "indiana state university" is hosting "the 20-18
