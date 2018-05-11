Speech to Text for Sheriff Shootout

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

enforcement officers! but they didn't "hit the rea park greens" just for fun.. this was all a part of the 27th annual "sheriff's shoot-out golf outing". the event raises money "for hamilton center's adolecent services". /////// [b14]sheriff shootout golf-sot //////// "mental health is a big thing. some have a real negative stigma towards mental health. so when people come to events like this and the whole focus is mental health. it makes everybody feel good." ///////// "if" you would like to learn more about "this event".. or, "the hamilton center" go to our website "at wthtiv-dot-com". "indiana state university" is hosting "the 20-18