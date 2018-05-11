Speech to Text for Paint the Town Pink

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

town pink" and "help a great cause"! [b11]paint the town pink-lk lv pkg all day long.. and still "at this hour".. "news 10" is one of many wabash valley locations where you can buy carnations. proceeds raised today go straight to helping people "locally" in the fight against breast cancer. news 10's "jon swaner".. introduces us.. to some of those .. who made this event possible. //////// in order to paint the town pink... a few things have to happen. first, we've got to have flowers and countless arrangements made for you, our customers. that takes volunteers. "my wife is a cancer surivivor. we're very much involved here and i love volunteering." people like gary and celebrity volunteers like mayor duke bennett who help paint the town pink. "i'll get my wife some flowers, granddaughters, stuff like that." it's people like this man... and you... that also help paint the town pink. "well, thank you so much for buying these flowers. you know, i'm a 17 year breast cancer survivor, so it means a lot ot us that you're buying these flowers!" that sums up what paint the town pink is about... it's about saving lives... the wabash valley breast cancer survivors says this is their only fundraiser.. giving mamograms to those who can't afford them. "mine was the size of a pinhead. it was nothing i could have ever found. it was found on a mamogram." proof positive your dollars for carnations go a long way. ///////// carnations are a dollar a piece. and they'll be sold until they're gone! for a list of sites where you can buy flowers.. go to wthitv-dot-com. [b12]x happening today-vo "golf".. the name of the game today.. for several law