The life of Robert Olsen

of tragic events". it all began "with a homicide investigation". "police" found "robert paulie olson" dead inside of a home on south 18th street. today.. his family is reaching-out to the community for support "after their loss". news 10's "garrett brown".. spent time with them this afternoon. he joins us now.. "live" from our newsroom.. to talk more about their conversation. "garrett"... ///////// to many.. he was known as robert olson. but to his friends and family he was known as paulie. for this past week.. it's been a time of mourning. but many in the community have been doing what they can to help his family in this time of need. //////// this house in sullivan is where paulie olson felt most at home. his mother edie lives here. "well he wouldn't walk into my house or one of my rooms unless i was cooking. now if i was cooking paulie would be here. he played sports he loved sports." on may fourth.. police found olsons body in this house on south 18th street in terre haute. that investigation led to a shootout that also took the life of terre haute police officer rob pitts. now a week later .. paulie's family is left with only memories and the loss of their loved one. "i had no idea the community would come together the way that they have and they did, its overwhelming. its amazing to know that you really live in a community that great." paulie's friends are planning a benefit in his name. the money raised will help with the cost of his funeral. "you know she just called me out of the blue i had no idea. and all of his friends have been wonderful." it's a difficult time for those who knew paulie. but his legacy will live on with the love from his family, friends and unborn child. "its just been wow. you know, you don't realize it but so much love, kindness, and generosity for my son." ///////// the benefit will take place tomorrow afternoon in shelburn. there will be food, t shirts sales, raffles and activities for kids. this event is open to the community with the funds helping the family with funeral costs. of course we will have all this information for this benefit on our website at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. back to you.