Hi 5-0 stickers

Hi 5-0 stickers

Posted: Fri May 11 15:02:19 PDT 2018
Posted: Fri May 11 15:02:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

officers in our community "feel appreciated". "the bridge church" "in terre haute".. is selling "high five oh stickers". this is what they look like. "organizers" want you to buy on and place it on your vehicle's front windshield. ////// ////// "we are to honor those who god places in authority. and this is our way of honoring those men and women who serve this community as law enforcement." //////// stickers are available for purchase right now! a sticker will cost you "5"- dollars. all proceeds.. will go to purchasing "25"-bullet proof vests "for the terre haute police department". "you" can purchase a sticker " the bridge church" in terre haute.. [b5]x new at 5-vo new for you now at "5"... remembering "another victim".. in last friday's "string
