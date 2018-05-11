Clear
Friday Afternoon Forecast

Friday: Becoming sunny. Hot, more humidity and windy! High: 88° Friday night: Partly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy. Low: 67° Saturday: Mixing sun and clouds. Isolated showers possible. High: 87°

Posted: Fri May 11 10:07:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 11 10:07:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

president trump makes a stop in the hoosier state !! highs will be in the upper 80s.. there's a very slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle. most of you get through today dry! a few more clouds tonight, lows at 70. then another slight chance for rain tomorrow; mixing sun and clouds, a high at 87. 66 tomorrow night. sunshine and highs at 90 on sunday!
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Hot, Rather Humid and a Chance of Weekend Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

