Speech to Text for "1,000 Meals a Day in May"

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will launched a "1,000 meals a day in may" food drive to benefit area organizations that fight hunger. the goal is to collect enough food and funds to provide 31,000 nutritious meals for area kids and adults who struggle to get enough to eat. non-perishable food items and cash donations will be accepted may 1-31 at all first financial banking centers in illinois and indiana. donation barrels for food and counter boxes for cash will be accessible to the public in the lobbies. to make it easy to give, first associates will be outside collecting cash donations in the bank's drive-thru's every friday in may. all donations will be distributed in the county where they are made to charitable organizations chosen by bank employees in that county. while all donations are appreciated, hunger relief charities encourage monetary donations. 238-6419 www.first- online.com "i'm faye bilskie lcsw from will launched a "1,000 meals a day in may" food drive to benefit area organizations that fight hunger. the goal is to collect enough food and funds to provide 31,000 nutritious meals for area kids and adults who struggle to get enough to eat. non-perishable food items and cash donations will be accepted may 1-31 at all first financial banking centers in illinois and indiana. donation barrels for food and counter boxes for cash will be accessible to the public in the lobbies. to make it easy to give, first associates will be outside collecting cash donations in the bank's drive-thru's every friday in may. all donations