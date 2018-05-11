Speech to Text for New summer classes for ISTEP exam; 70% juniors in need

deeper look into istep testing of sophomores in vigo county. this is the only class at a high school level that takes the i-step exam. the results for last year's class -- has many parents worried. that's because ... they have to pass.. in order to graduate. news 10's kiley thomas is live to break down what the school is doing with the ticking time frame. we're talking about the current juniors at vigo county schools. they are the first class that must pass the new istep to graduate. for the first time -- the school is offering extra class time this summer with "istep" as the focus. according to the latest istep scores -- only "30-percent" of vigo county sophomores passed. those students -- are now juniors and must pass for graduation. this means "70-percent" of juniors will have to take parts of the exam again. john newport is in charge of curriculum for math and science. he says -- these juniors have atleast 3 more opportunities to re-test. indiana's dept of education is adding a summer "re- take" test for the first time. they are capitalizing on this opportunity with new summer courses leading up to the exam. "once they finish the class, we're timing it to the window of the re-take. they'll be able to come in, take the test again, after a refresher course of the standards... hoping it will make a big impact" their hope is that more training will translate... into more passing scores. we asked what will happen if this "huge" group of students.. still isn't successful. their response -- in our next 30 minutes. live -- kt news 10. there's a new group of college offering the first ever re-take -- for istep during the summer. vigo county schools are taking advantage of this opportunity. news 10's kiley thomas joins us live to explain why the school corporation is putting in extra resources for current juniors. ///////// that's because "70-percent" of those didn't pass istep. those students are now juniors. they need to pass in order to graduate. when i asked if the school if they're concerned about getting all "70-percent" of students to pass.... they say they're staying positive. the school hopes state leaders are seeing the problem statewide. indiana's passing rate was "58-percent" overall. the school says it is reasonable to say... not all students will be able to pass to receive their diploma. this summer - they expect results for the spring istep session that just wrapped up. juniors are still encouraged to sign up for summer classes and testing because results won't come in until the middle of the course. afterall -- they only have 1 year left to pass the math and english components. you can sign your student up for the free classes at the central office or their high school. live -- kt news 10.