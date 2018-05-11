Speech to Text for Paint the Town Pink Carnation Sale

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that's by buying beautiful carnations that benefit a good cause. money collected will help pay for breast examinations and education. the pink carnations -- are a dollar a piece. you can also buy other special arrangements. flowers will available in front of our studios -- at 8th and ohio streets. that's in addition to a number of other locations. for a complete list.. visit our website "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com" " mainly sunny today with highs finishing in the upper 80s! there's a very slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle. most of you get through today dry! a few more clouds tonight, lows at 70. then another slight chance for rain tomorrow; mixing sun and clouds, a high at 87. 66 tomorrow night. sunshine and highs at 90 on sunday! it'll be