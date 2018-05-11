Clear

Friday Morning Forecast

Friday: Becoming sunny. Hot, more humidity and windy! High: 88° Friday night: Partly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy. Low: 67° Saturday: Mixing sun and clouds. Isolated showers possible. High: 87°

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Becoming sunny and a hot weekend!
