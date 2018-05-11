Speech to Text for Friday Morning Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there's a very slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle. most of you get through today dry! a few more clouds tonight, lows at 70. then another slight chance for rain tomorrow; mixing sun and clouds, a high at 87. 66 tomorrow night. sunshine and highs at 90 on sunday! it'll be a hot one. [c3]il claremont fire department-pkg a small town received big recognition. highs finishing in the upper 80s! there's a very slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle. most of you get through today dry! a few more clouds tonight, lows at 70. then another slight chance for rain tomorrow; mixing sun and clouds, a high at 87. 66 tomorrow night. sunshine and highs at 90 on sunday! it'll be a hot one. a small town received big recognition. highs finishing in the upper 80s! there's a very slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle. most of you get through today dry! a few more clouds tonight, lows at 70. then another slight chance for rain tomorrow; mixing sun and clouds, a high at 87. 66 tomorrow night. sunshine and highs at 90 on sunday! it'll be a hot one. a small town received big recognition. highs finishing in the upper 80s! there's a very slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle. most of you get through today dry! a few more clouds tonight, lows at 70. then another slight chance for rain tomorrow; mixing sun and clouds, a high at 87. 66 tomorrow night. sunshine and highs at 90 on sunday! it'll be a hot one. a small town received big recognition.