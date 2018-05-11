Clear

United Way's plans

United Way's plans

Posted: Thu May 10 20:32:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 10 20:32:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

wabash valley. today leaders gave you a chance to be a part of it. the agency held an informational meeting. it consisted of feedback united way has received on new initiatives. organizers say the overall goal is to make sure the community has a voice in the future of the group. "we tend to form plans in our board room and committee rooms and we should form plans by listening to those who are actually living the problems and issues. our united way is trying to turn outwards to do just that. " as part of the new strategic plan... the united way is trying to move away from fundraising.
