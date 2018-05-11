Clear

Realtors giveaway

Realtors giveaway

Posted: Thu May 10 20:31:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 10 20:31:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Realtors giveaway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

valley group. the terre haute area association of realtors put together care packages. personal hygiene products made up those packages. the organization handed them out to local middle schools. organizers say while people remember food for those in need hygiene items are often forgotten. [b12]realtors association giveaway-sot vo "food stamps don't cover hygiene products. we've actually discussed there have been situations where kids will try to buy products with food stamps and make their own toothpaste or make their own shampoo. so we're trying to provide something they may not have access to otherwise. " the group put together 300 bags. they divided them up to 30 bags per middle school. they'll be given to students for use over summer break. [b13]isu voting center update-vo headon indiana state university proved its "demand"
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Zionsville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Lots of overnight clouds, then hot and windy Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It