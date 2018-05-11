Clear

Washington beats North Knox

Hatchets win 6-0

hosted north knox .... hatchets have a talented freshman in trey reed....he drops a pop fly between two north knox fielders in right... that scores two for washington to give them a three-nothing lead in the third... gage latham multi- sport star down at washington...... today he was getting the job down with his bat....he singled to center to drive in another hatchet run ..... washington shuts out north knox six-nothing .....
Lots of overnight clouds, then hot and windy Friday.
