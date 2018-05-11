Clear

Linton beats WRV

Miners win 10-0

home tonight against wrv.... it didn't take long for the miner bats to get going....tucker hayes with the base hit to score linton's fifth and sixth runs of the first inning... noah woodward just had filthy stuff on the mound.....he had the wolverines on skates in the batter box, they had no chance against him..... woodward struck out 11 ..... the state ranked miners roll....10-0 in six innings over wrv ..... [e7]toss to break------------------- tonight mostly cloudy,
Lots of overnight clouds, then hot and windy Friday.
