Speech to Text for Vincennes Lincoln softball falls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the line tonight between vincennes lincoln and mount vernon... the lady alices on the road for this matchup .... vincennes trailed two-nothing in the third, but they load the bases for karlie myers.....she delivers with a single up the middle....that'll plate two runs to tie the game at two apiece ... in the fourth.... vincennes threatening again....kali haynes comes through with an rbi single to right .....lady alices take a three-two lead.... mount vernon would take the lead in the sixth thanks to a three-run homer and go on to win eight-six... vincennes lincoln suffers their first big eight conference loss of the season.... linton is fifth in the 2a polls, they were at home tonight against wrv.... it didn't take long for the miner bats to get going....tucker hayes with the base hit