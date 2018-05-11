Clear

Cam Bocate joins ISU

Sycamores land guard transfer

Posted: Thu May 10 20:05:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 10 20:05:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

indiana state men's basketball program to try and help make the sycamores contenders again.... the newest sycamore is this guy, cam ba-coat ...... the six-foot-three point guard is tranferring from maryland-eastern shore, which is a d1 school that plays in the mid-eastern athletic confrence ..... ba-coat will have to sit out next season, they'll have three years of eligibility remaining with the sycamores.... last year as a freshman ba-coat started 16 games for the hakws, averaging 7.2 points per game .... [541]cameron bacote-sot point guard, two-guard combo guard. just a guy that can score. get others invovled and just a winner. a lot of guys that seem hungry and want to get better. jordan barnes is a good guard. i think we can be really good. first place in the big eight conference for softball was on
