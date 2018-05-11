Speech to Text for Thursday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

low around 63. light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 88. east southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as low around 63. light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 88. east southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 20 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 68. south southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as low around 63. light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 88. east southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 20 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 68. south southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. [d3]healthy living-pkg off top "i'm faye bilskie lcsw from turning leaf behavioral low around 63. light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 88. east southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 20 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 68. south southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as low around 63. light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 88. east southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 20 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 68. south southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as low around 63. light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 88. east southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 20 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 68. south southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. [d3]healthy living-pkg off top low around 63. light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 88. east southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 20 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 68. south southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. [d3]healthy low around 63. light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 88. east southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 20 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 68. south southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. [d3]healthy low around 63. light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 88. east southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 20 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 68. south southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. [d3]healthy living-pkg off top "i'm faye bilskie lcsw from turning leaf behavioral health, i'm here to talk about group counseling