Speech to Text for ISU hosting 2018 MVC Track & Field Championships

terre haute... this weekend, indiana state is hosting the 2018 mvc outdoor track and field championships.. .. the gibson track and field complex at isu looks great and is ready for the mvc action, which gets underway friday and wraps up sunday... the both the indiana state men's and women's teams were picked to finish second in the mvc pre- championship poll ..... after finishing runner-up at the mvc indoor championships, both programs enter this weekend focused on taking that next step and brining home a mvc title! there ready. they've been prepped for this all year. left indoor conference meet second. left bad taste in our mouth. hopefully motivated and know opportunity for us to come out and be successful. hopefully we can go away with a win. the indiana state