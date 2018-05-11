Speech to Text for Vermillion County Storm Spotters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and residents of clinton met tonight to learn how to properly spot and report storms for the national weather service in indiana. area storm spotters and n-w-s officials say indy's radar has some limitations the farther you get from it. officials say reports from storm spotters are important when it comes to issuing weather warnings the class teaches the difference between types of storms - and how to safely travel in severe weather. area storm spotters say classes like the one held in clinton help build a relationship with the national weather service - and working together - helps keep more people safe. procarione: "these are just great refreshers for people that haven't been to one for awhile. there's just a lot of things that you get confused about when weather is on the horizon and you look at things. so these classes help you determine what you are actually looking at." vermillion county's class was the last class for this season. [c3]paint the town pink-open fs tomorrow you can help paint the town