Ethan Roach ready for state tourney

West Vigo senior one of top sprinters in the state

Posted: Thu May 10 20:00:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 10 20:00:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

boys track and field sectionals will take place.... one guy to keep an eye on is west vigo senior ethan roach.... the wake forest signee is one of the fastest sprinters statewide .... his times in both the 100 and 200 meter dash are in the top 10 in the state.... ethan made state last year..... his goal is not only to go back, but to place among the best in the state that i could end up on the podium. lets hope it happens. ethan is on top of his game. he stands a very good chance to be one of the top sprinters in the state tournament this year. when it comes to running no one host better events than
