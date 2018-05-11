Speech to Text for Beau Monde vote at city council

project near deming park. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10.. the council was split on a vote to table the proposal. news 10's heather good joins us now live .. she was at the meeting and explains what happened tonight. patrece... 5 voted yes and 4 voted no to tabling an ordinance to rezone an area along poplar street... fruitridge avenue... and adams boulevard. this was after a lengthy discussion with the public. person after person addressed the terre haute city council regarding rezoning property near deming park. a developer wants to use that area to build close to 80 condos. most people at the city council meeting agree... the development would be good. the disagreement comes from some who say they want more information about the project before a vote. "would you please table this so that we can continue this conversation and so that we can really come to a good, acceptable best use of this property." "as far as tabling anything, it's time to act. the apartments were shot down which i can almost understand that but some apartments are beautiful. in a small community like this that's built as well as joe anderson builds homes, i don't think it should be tabled." some are asking for amendments... they want more space between the beau monde and future subdivisions... more trees and other plants between, too... and a sidewalk along the beau monde property line and adams boulevard. the attorney representing the developer says these requests may be difficult to accommodate for various reasons. the discussion had the council split. ultimately there was a vote to table the final vote until the next meeting. it is unclear... what if anything will change in regard to the plans for the development in the next weeks. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10. 13 terre haute police department officers