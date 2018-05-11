Speech to Text for Senior Recognition Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

next step in life! 48 high school students were honored today in a special banquet. several groups made this ceremony a reality. they include the covered bridge special education district.... community work skills training program.... and the employ program. employ stands for exploring meaningful, purposeful, living options and occupations for young adults. the goal for all of these programs is to give students with disabilities options after high school. "these are students who go out into the community and practice job skills. many of them get to practice in different settings depending on what their interests are whether it's retail or automotive. they get a chance to work in a different setting and some of them get real jobs out of high school because of this training." the covered bridge special education district covers several wabash valley counties. these include vigo, southwest parke community, and south vermillion.