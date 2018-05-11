Speech to Text for Wellness for Life Award

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a wabash valley organization is being nationally recognized .. the group has been nominated for the national "health value" award. news 10's kylee stewart is live in terre haute she tells us how they're continuing to work hard for "you" [c2]wellness for life award-live pkg more than "three hundred fifty" organizations across the nation were nominated. but only one was chosen as a finalist from right here in the wabash valley. wellness for life" started out as a small business eight years ago in terre haute.. "we've grown so much. it was just a few short years ago that we were just a small business." now -- they're planning to go nationwide. wellness for life provides medical care to companies and employers. they save money for those groups - and they also provide better health outcomes. patients are able to be seen quicker - and spend more time with a physician. "they're getting access to primary care. they're getting medications dispensed on site. they don't have to go to a pharmacy to pick them up. it's all very convenient." with health care costs rising.. many end up not going to the doctor - causing more pain in the long run. the group is hoping to change the way health care is done today. "to drastically change health care. we want to see it done the right way." currently the clinic serves vigo county employees - city police - and the school corporation. leigh says their service is more about focusing on the patient and their needs. "i think what really drives us is hearing those individuals success stories and knowing that we're doing what's right for the patient." for mcgrannahan - going nation wide is important - but so is focusing on where the company began. "it's not just about opening clinics outside of the wabash valley, which we've been very successful in, but we want to continue to grow here." their main goal is to make sure there's more access to better care. which is why they're focusing on making a change. "knowing that you're going to change health care for the better is a huge advantage." "wellness for life" plans to be on the path to starting nation wide companies by next year. to learn more about the organization - visit our website at wthi tv dot com.. reporting live in terre haute.. i'm kylee stewart.. news 10.