Speech to Text for Stadler's Barber Shop opens on south side

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and well loved... barber shop has a new home. "stadler's barber shop" held a ribbon cutting today. it celebrated the business's new location. it's on honey creek parkway in terre haute. news 10 caught up with owner "john stadler". he says he's excited to bring a family run business to the south side of terre haute. that's as his son also runs the business with him. "he's the third generation in the family cutting hair now as barber. it's nice to work with family if you can." local business leaders were all on hand to help celebrate! you can grab a treat