Stadler's Barber Shop opens on south side

Posted: Thu May 10 15:40:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 10 15:40:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

and well loved... barber shop has a new home. "stadler's barber shop" held a ribbon cutting today. it celebrated the business's new location. it's on honey creek parkway in terre haute. news 10 caught up with owner "john stadler". he says he's excited to bring a family run business to the south side of terre haute. that's as his son also runs the business with him. "he's the third generation in the family cutting hair now as barber. it's nice to work with family if you can." local business leaders were all on hand to help celebrate! you can grab a treat
