Speech to Text for Top Guns selling shirts for THPD K9

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

months to come. but several folks have stepped up to show their support. and some in a unique way! news 10s garrett brown is live at the terre haute police department with more on how one business is doing what they can to help. [b6]top guns money for thpd k9-live pkg this past week the terre haute police department has been a place of remembrance and reflection for officer pitts. that's why many in the community have been doing what they can to return the favor. including helping the department remember their fallen comrade. officer todd haller and his k9 partner diesel have been serving together since 2007. since that time they have also witnessed the loss of another officer to the community. "being this the second time in seven years, it hits home pretty hard. it makes you wonder what the world is coming to." that's why many in the community decided not only to mourn for this fallen officer. but also work to support the police department in this time of need. "we were just incredible saddened, shocked and at a loss for words. i mean you don't know what to do as a community to help out in a situation like this." that's why top guns in terre haute began a t-shirt fundraiser. the fundraiser is called i've got your six. its meaning is that the community will always have officers backs. all the funds raised will go towards getting the thpd a new k9 officer. they will also name the k9 "pitts" in honor of the valleys fallen hero. "were just so happy to see that the community has reached out, not only to our fundraiser but also to other fundraisers. theres a lot of good ones going on and we're happy to see the community supporting all of them. it's the least we can do." so far they have raised five thousand dollars of their fifteen thousand dollar goal. but to officers haller and diesel this community support is what makes them proud to serve terre haute. "from the bottom of our hearts, we thank everyone in the wabash valley. therese no way we could do this job without the love, compassion and mercy from the people in the wabash valley and were so honored to serve people like that." if you would like to purchase one of these shirts they cost $30 thirty dollars. currently top guns is sold out of the shirts in store. but you can order it online at their website. we will have the link to that website at wthtiv.com. reporting live at the terre haute police department im news 10s garrett brown back to you. [b7]first