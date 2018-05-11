Speech to Text for Fallen Officer Ceremony

department honors their fallen in a special ceremony.. just one day after laying a friend to rest. good evening and welcome to news 10. each year, terre haute police hold a ceremony called "the fallen officer ceremony". little did they know it would fall just one day after saying "goodbye" to their colleague. nat pop taps the annual "fallen officer ceremony" wrapped up just an hour ago. it takes place ceremony" wrapped up just an hour ago. it takes place each year in the parking lot of the terre haute police department headquarters. patrolman officer rob pitt's name was added to the list of fallen. now t-h-p-d has lost "13"- officers in the line of duty. chief john plasse told news 10 it was tough reading his friends' names...but nothing compared to what they did for their community. [b3]fallen officer ceremony-sot vo ..."i was doing ok until i had to read rob's name for the first time. i remember back when i did brent's name for the first time too. i had the same kind of reaction. but i know the lord was helping me get through that" ... officer brent long was killed in the line of duty 7 years ago..this july. chief plasse said his entire department is grateful for the outpouring of support from both terre haute and sullivan. news 10 has learned officer pitts'