Speech to Text for Clearmont Fire Department score

"a small town".. is getting "a big rating" from a national group. news 10 bureau chief "gary brian" is in "claremont, illinois" with the story. ////////// "the fire department is always there when you need them. here in claremont illinois that includes responding to fires, medical runs, and now helping your wallet." the claremont bonpas fire district is similar to many small town fire companies. they are run by volunteers who have a passion for helping others. "over the years it's been harder to find volunteers. everybody has so much going on in their lives." despite their small stature, the department was recently rated at a 5 by the insurance services office. the "iso" rating is like a report card for the fire district. it is used by insurance companies to determine insurance rates for structures in town. a smaller number means smaller insurance rates for you. "we know that we're spending the investment that we have from the taxpayers and doing whats right giving them the biggest bang for their buck." the department received the rating by improving equipment, providing training for firefighters, as well as preplanning. "we know what that structure is made of. we know where the nearest water supply is. and we've done that with 75-80 percent of properties within our district." "now like all volunteer fire departments, claremont depends on volunteers and donations. if you'd like to see how you can help head over to wthitv.com and click on this story. in claremont illinois, i'm gary brian news 10." ////////// clear for the time being.. but you will notice more and