Stamp Out Hunger

Posted: Thu May 10 15:15:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 10 15:15:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Stamp Out Hunger

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"stamp out hunger" "today".. "a luncheon" was he "by catholic charities" to launch the "26the annual" "letter carriers' food drive". by now.. you should've received "a plastic bag in your mailbox". "now" is the time to fill it up with non-perishable food items.. then, place the filled bag by your mailbox for pick-up "this saturday". "all donations collected" will go straight "to the catholic charities' food bank". "the goal" is to help families make it through the summer months. //////// ///////// "the need for food, for emergency food assistance, is really a year round need, and so it's great to see that the letter carriers on a national basis have stepped up with the stamp out hunger food drive for so many years to bring in more needed food during this spring and early summer time frame." //////// last year.. "the catholic charities food bank" received "107"-thousand- pounds of food during this particular drive. organizers hope.. to beat that number this year! it's about time.. "to paint the town
