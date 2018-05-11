Speech to Text for Great Dane bonuses

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

plant".. held "an all-plant meeting" lat this morning. there.. they got "a very pleasant surprise"! news 10's.. "jon swaner".. reveals what they learned. //////// call this all-plant meeting a good example of what happens when a team does a great job. the men and women here have been working very hard the last six months to improve operations. plant manager nick linardo announced all employees are getting a 10-percent bonus! that's because the terre haute great dane plant exceeded all safety, quality and production requirements. we talked with the company's executive vice presdient about what this means. ////// "to be able to reward them with this, it's one of the most fulfilling things you have as a manufacturing leader to be able to recognize the guys for the hard work that they've put in and all the hard work they've given us." //////// needless to say, the employees here welcomed the news. and they'll welcome new checks later this month. from the terre haute great dane plant, i'm news 10's jon swaner. back to you. /////// it's time to