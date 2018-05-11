Clear

Officer Pitts' car will be retired

Officer Pitts' car will be retired

Posted: Thu May 10 15:10:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 10 15:10:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Officer Pitts' car will be retired

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

earlier today.. "news 10 learned".. that terre haute officer rob pitts' patrol car "will be retired". that means.. "his car" will "not" be used by the department as an honor "to officer pitts". "pitts' police car" has been parked outside terre haute police department headquarters as a makeshift memorial until yesterday. "no specific details" have been released just yet. we'll be sure to pass those along to you.. as soon as they are released. [b7]x happening now-vo the loss of "officer rob pitts".. triggers
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Zionsville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Lots of overnight clouds, then hot and windy Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It