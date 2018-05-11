Speech to Text for Photo of Rob and Brent

is worth a thousand words. well.. "news 10" was able to obtain "a very powerful picture today".. taken years ago "at a terre haute police banquet" put on by first financial bank. you're looking at "rob pitts" and "brent long". both were "terre haute police officers". both laid their lives on the line "protecting our community" "brent long" died in july 20- 11.. while "rob pitts" died thi past friday. "both" were "serving arrest warrants". thank you both.. for your dedicated service. "a hero's car".. will soon be retired.