Speech to Text for Stamp Out Hunger

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

plastic bag in the mail. you are encouraged to put canned food items in that bag and take it to your mailbox. letter carriers will gather those bags on saturday for catholic charities' food bank. donations will help families make it through the summer months. 232-1447 235-3424 catholicchariti esterre haute.org break 4 [f1]mothers day spending-vo off top mother's day is just a few days jon swaner talks with john etling about the "stamp out hunger" food drive. it's coming up on saturday. this week, you should receive a plastic bag in the mail. you are encouraged to put canned food items in that bag and take it to your mailbox. letter carriers will gather those bags on saturday for catholic charities' food bank. donations will help families make it through the summer months. 232-1447 235-3424 catholicchariti esterre haute.org break 4 [f1]mothers day spending-vo off top mother's day is just a few days away -- and it's adding up .... to be one of the most expensive on record.