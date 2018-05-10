Clear

Stamp Out Hunger

Plastic bags will be place in your mailbox and we are asking that you fill it up on Saturday May 12th.

Posted: Thu May 10 11:05:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 10 11:11:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Stamp Out Hunger

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

plastic bag in the mail. you are encouraged to put canned food items in that bag and take it to your mailbox. letter carriers will gather those bags on saturday for catholic charities' food bank. donations will help families make it through the summer months. 232-1447 235-3424 catholicchariti esterre haute.org break 4 [f1]mothers day spending-vo off top mother's day is just a few days jon swaner talks with john etling about the "stamp out hunger" food drive. it's coming up on saturday. this week, you should receive a plastic bag in the mail. you are encouraged to put canned food items in that bag and take it to your mailbox. letter carriers will gather those bags on saturday for catholic charities' food bank. donations will help families make it through the summer months. 232-1447 235-3424 catholicchariti esterre haute.org break 4 [f1]mothers day spending-vo off top mother's day is just a few days away -- and it's adding up .... to be one of the most expensive on record.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Lots of overnight clouds, then hot and windy Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It