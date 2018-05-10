Speech to Text for Signs Your Loved May Need Help

today.the signs are different, the signs would be fears, worrying, crying, eating problems and sleeping problems, those kinds of things are signs that your loved one may need help. we serve older adults over 60 years old. our groups meet monday, tuesday and thursday, three hours each day from 10 to 1. we discuss different topics and learn new coping skills. we at turning leaf can help the geriatric patients re- engage in life. we take traditional medicare or private insurance. just call us or stop by and see us."