Clear

Trump / Pence return to campaign roots with rally in Indiana

Taking the reins as party leader, President Donald Trump is returning to his campaign roots with big-stage events allowing him to target vulnerable Senate Democrats and mobilize his most fervent supporters on behalf of Republicans.

Posted: Thu May 10 09:46:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 10 09:46:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Trump / Pence return to campaign roots with rally in Indiana

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and vice president mike pence -- will return to the hoosier state! they'll be here for a rally -- in elkhart. during the visit -- the former indiana governor says... he'll campaign for mike braun. braun claimed the republican nomination in the race for democrat joe donnelly's -- u.s. senate seat.. on tuesday. the trump campaign says -- the point of the rally is to "celebrate the booming economy that's helping families throughout indiana". the event will start at 7 p.m. new for you this mid-day -- you can still pay
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Lots of overnight clouds, then hot and windy Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It