Speech to Text for IU, Purdue to require incoming students this fall to get meningitis B vaccine

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some indiana colleges will require all incoming students ... this fall to be immunized. ///////// "my sister passed away 30 years ago from meningitis b very quickly and very suddenly." that life changing day fueled dr. karla loken's passion for medicine and her push to keep more families from experiencing what her family did. losing her 16-year-old sister just 15 hours after she showed her first symptoms. "it can mimic the flu and signs and symptoms. so high fevers, stiff neck, headache, rashes and it can progress to being a deadly disease very quickly." meningitis is a bacterial infection that attacks the brain and spinal cord. dr. loken works closely with the indiana immunization coalition. she says for purdue and i-u to require the vaccine for all incoming students this fall sends a strong message. college campuses are poised for outbreaks with close quartered living, sharing utensils and kissing. she says prevention before college is key. "if your child gets sick with this disease and dies and you're in the emergency room and the doctor comes back and says this is what they died of or this is what we think it is and i'm so sorry it was vaccine preventable you would never feel worse." starting at 16 even if your child has been vaccinated -- chances are it didn't include type b. the b vaccine is separate and just became available in 2014. "come full circle for me as a parent of teenagers now to be able to protect my own children from something that took my sister from me." she'll continue to advocate for the vaccine and share her story with a thousand physicians during a webinar this week. in hopes more universities and more parents will take action. tanae howard, cbs4 news.