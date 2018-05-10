Clear

American prisoners freed; Trump greets them before traveling to Indiana

Three Americans held hostage in North Korea just returned home this morning. The President and First Lady greeted the Americans at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington D.C.

korea just returned home this morning. "u-s" leaders say ... their negotitaions with north korea aren't over. news 10's kiley thomas joins us live in the newsroom to break down the next move. at "5:30" we told you -- the president and first lady "greeted" the americans at nava base andrews this morning. they landed on "u-s" soil just hours ago! they were held hostage for over a year in north korea. kim dong chul -- tony kim -- and kim hak-song were accused of "hostile acts" against north korea. thanks to a meeting with "secretary of state" -- the country let the men go. "u-s" says negotiations are not over. the secretary of state also discussed plans for a summit between the "2" countries. "president trump" says he will be meeting with north koreas leader very soon. he says the goal is to get rid of "all nuclear weapons". there will be new information on this plan -- straight ahead on "cbs this morning". live -- kt news 10. happening at the top of the hour! terre haute police will return
