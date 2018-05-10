Speech to Text for Sullivan residents show up in force to pay respect to Officer Pitts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

paying their respects in sullivan county. news 10's gary brian spoke to community members today. they say officer pitts will be greatly missed. they say actions speak louder then words. if that's the case, you could say the actions of the community of sullivan spoke loudly today. "he went to work everyday to support us. and make sure that we're safe in this community. without him some of us may not be safe. and we are because of people like him." flags of honor signs of gratitude. everyone coming out to show what officer rob pitts meant to this community. "his honesty, his loyalty, but primarily his friendship to not only to me but to almost everybody in this town. he means so much to so many people that he's going to be missed terribly." many waited hours to give their respects. finally, the procession made it's way into sullivan. the silence reflected the respect officer pitts had from his community. as a light rain fell, no words were really needed. in sullivan, i'm gary brian, news 10. officer pitt's final resting place is in a sullivan, indiana cemetery. "sounds of music playing" officers,