Speech to Text for From Vigo to Sullivan County, Officer Pitts had a big impact

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

honored officer pitts. but the support didn't stop there. news 10's alia blackburn spoke with a first responder. she has more on the impact of last week's tragic moments. to the prairieton fire department... those who walk the thin blue line are no less than family.. they were among several looking on as the funeral procession rolled by... they watched as fallen officer rob pitts was carried home to sullivan county -- one last time. for joe stewart -- no matter what department you come from -- public safety is all family. and like others he's seen -- this loss is just as tough. "unfortunately this is the third line of duty death that i've been a part of as far as procession... the last one was with brent long... which had been a member of our department i actually worked with brent on the fire department side. so when you see that come through there... you try not to... but you think of the what ifs." stewart says he wants to thank the t-h-p-d and the pitts family for lending officer rob pitts and his sevice to the community... back to you. first responders aren't the only people