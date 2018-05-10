Clear

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Warm. High: 83° Thursday night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of overnight thundershowers. Low: 62° Friday: Mixing sun and clouds. Hot and windy! High: 88°

Posted: Thu May 10 03:01:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 10 03:16:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Thursday Morning Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

comeback tonight, there's a slight chance for rain overnight. lows tonight at 63. it's going to be a hot day tomorrow; mainly sunny, a high near 90! then, a nice night tomorrow night with lows at in the upper 60s. mixing sun and clouds on saturday, a high at 87. with a high today at 83. clouds start making a comeback tonight, there's a slight chance for rain overnight. lows tonight at 63. it's going to be a hot day tomorrow; mainly sunny, a high near 90! then, a nice night tomorrow night with lows at in the upper 60s. mixing sun and clouds on saturday, a high at 87. one wabash valley city is saying -- "you've gotta go" -- to with a high today at 83. clouds start making a comeback tonight, there's a slight chance for rain overnight. lows tonight at 63. it's going to be a hot day tomorrow; mainly sunny, a high near 90! then, a nice night tomorrow night with lows at in the upper 60s. mixing sun and clouds on saturday, a high at 87. one wabash valley city is saying -- "you've gotta go" -- to with a high today at 83. clouds start making a comeback tonight, there's a slight chance for rain overnight. lows tonight at 63. it's going to be a hot day tomorrow; mainly sunny, a high near 90! then, a nice night tomorrow night with lows at in the upper 60s. mixing sun and clouds on saturday, a high at 87. one wabash valley city is saying -- "you've gotta go" -- to with a high today at 83. clouds start making a comeback tonight, there's a slight chance for rain overnight. lows tonight at 63. it's going to be a hot day tomorrow; mainly sunny, a high near 90! then, a nice night tomorrow night with lows at in the upper 60s. mixing sun and clouds on saturday, a high at 87. one wabash valley city is saying -- "you've gotta go" -- to blighted homes.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Lots of overnight clouds, then hot and windy Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It