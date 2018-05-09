Speech to Text for Danny Etling ready to join Patriots

thursday for new england and his first pro practice... this weekend the former terre haute south quarterback will be taking part in the patriots rookie mini-camp... sports 10 had a chance to catch up with etling before he leaves town....the qb is excited for the next chapter of his football career... danny etling said all along he didn't care what nfl team drafted him, he just wanted a chance.....well the new england patriots are giving him that and the qb couldn't be happier joining the best franchise in the league right now! 23:16:50 think they should be one of the most respect organizations in all of sports. how consistent they are and how well they are managed, coached. . high level of play they continue to have. excited to be apart of that. patriots head coach bill belichick isn't one who likes to waist his draft picks.... according to new england's director of player personnel nick caserio entering the draft etling had been on belichick and the patriots radar for more than a year now ...the qb said he spoke to coach belichick right after the pats drafted him and was ready to go get to work after speaking with him. 23:17:23 when i got phone call cool to talk to coach. from belicheck: 23:17:39 go out there. work hard. develop and keep getting better as a player. the terre haute native is known for his incredible work ethic ....that along with his talent makes you wonder....could etling be the next matt cassell or jimmy garoppolo and turn into a star backup behind the legendary tom brady.... 23:18:29 they've had some great development of quarterbacks. hopefully i'll be next one. what the future holds for danny in the patriots organization is still unknown.... could he make their 53-man roster, or practice squad??? as a seventh round draft pick etling knows nothing is guaranteed and he has a lot to prove, but that's nothing new for him. 23:18:05 don't expect anything. try to find a place in system and organization for you to have a job and be able to do your job. find my role and hopefully do something to contribute to the football team.