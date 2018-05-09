Speech to Text for Vincennes Lincoln falls to Jasper

baseball diamond, as vincennes lincoln hosted jasper.... broady ruggles would lead off the bottom of the fifth with a base hit for the alices, but vincennes couldn't do anything with it... jasper had no problems scoring runs.....their big inning was the sixth.....they would score five times to build a double digit lead... bottom six, vincennes needing runs to keep this game going..... this is a start.... isaac lane crushes a double to the gap in left center, but again he would be stranded on base... it wasn't the guys in green night, jasper wins big 12-1 in six innings.... that does it for sports, we'll have more