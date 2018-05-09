Clear

THS win Travis Smith County Golf Tournament

Braves win Travis Smith County Golf Tournament for second year in a row

Posted: Wed May 09 19:50:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 09 19:50:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for THS win Travis Smith County Golf Tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school boys golf match looked pretty even this year... this event very special to the players invovled, after it was changed to the travis smith county golf tournament... nice day for golf at rea park....brandon o'neal sinks the putt to save parr on 12 ..... ryan liebermann just misses a long birdie on 12...the south brave had the third lowest round with a 42 .... alex baker gets nothing but the bottom of the cup....he led west vigo with a 44... george hosking on 15 with the nice touch with his putter..... hosking fired a 42.... terre haute south wins the travis smith county golf tournament for the second year in a row with a 168 team score... terre haute north took second.... the braves jimmy cristee had a round of 40 to win low medalist .... this is pretty cool .....justin hancock, the
