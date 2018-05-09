Clear

Wednesday Early Forecast

Wednesday Early Forecast

Posted: Wed May 09 15:35:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 09 15:35:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Wednesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 59. south southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. thursday sunny, with a high near 84. west wind 7 to 9 mph. thursday night a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2am. partly cloudy, with a low around 61. west wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. [d3]weather quiz question-fs of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 59. south southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. thursday sunny, with a high near 84. west wind 7 to 9 mph. thursday night a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2am. partly cloudy, with a low around 61. west wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. here's a look at today's weather of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 59. south southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. thursday sunny, with a high near 84. west wind 7 to 9 mph. thursday night a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2am. partly cloudy, with a low around 61. west wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. 20 danny etling leaves thursday for new england weather quiz
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Storms Ending, Some Overnight Clearing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It