Terre Haute Parks and Rec Survey

Posted: Wed May 09 15:32:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 09 15:32:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

if you like the parks and recreational activities offered. the city is doing a survey for residents to give their thoughts. the goal is to help create a five-year plan for improving facilities. residents have until may 25th to take this survey. according to the purdue extension program, there has already been more than "800" survey results. we will have a link on our website on w-t-h-i tv dot com for "you" to voice your opinion i'll have your full forecast...coming up after
