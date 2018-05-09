Clear

Beau Monde update

Beau Monde update

Posted: Wed May 09 15:31:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 09 15:31:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Beau Monde update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

deming park tomorrow. neighbors near the area say they support the developer, joe anderson's plans if he agrees to respect their wishes. neighbors say they want to see a property line, a mix of trees, shrubs---and a sidewalk built along the "adams street right of way" on the beau monde property. the city council will make a final decision on thursday, may 10-th. the future is in your hands. the city of terre haute "still" wants to know
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Zionsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Storms Ending, Some Overnight Clearing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It